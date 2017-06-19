Myrtle Beach kindergarten teacher arr...

Myrtle Beach kindergarten teacher arrested on six drug charges

3 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A kindergarten teacher at Myrtle Beach Primary School was arrested Thursday on several drug charges according to records from the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. Records show that Mary Britt Hamilton, 31, was arrested and charged with six counts of violating drug distribution laws.

