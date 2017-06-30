Myrtle Beach interim chief will be sworn in as permanent top cop
Interim Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock will take the position permanently at 4 p.m. on Monday, according to city spokesman Mark Kruea. Prock, a 20-year veteran of the department, took the interim role when former Chief Warren Gall stepped down in late May. She will be the first female chief in the department's history.
