Myrtle Beach interim chief will be sw...

Myrtle Beach interim chief will be sworn in as permanent top cop

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Interim Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock will take the position permanently at 4 p.m. on Monday, according to city spokesman Mark Kruea. Prock, a 20-year veteran of the department, took the interim role when former Chief Warren Gall stepped down in late May. She will be the first female chief in the department's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15) 7 hr Ben 3
ocean blvd shooting 10 hr Tigermk6 36
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 14 hr Not-so-nice-am-i 13
two girls fall from hotel Thu Sweetthang 10
Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed Thu junkiescum 1
people from ohio (Sep '16) Jun 27 Big B 19
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jun 23 Moose Knuckle 39
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,318 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC