Moviea s golden anniversary to a make wavesa in Myrtle Beach

This photo shows a poster for "Don't Make Waves," for which the Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center will have a free screening at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9 - 50 years to the day since the MGM movie had its world premiere at the former Rivoli Theatre, in downtown Myrtle Beach, during the 1967 Sun Fun Festival. Admission is free.

