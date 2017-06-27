Mother locks son in car, attempts to ...

Mother locks son in car, attempts to set car on fire

A Monroe County mother is in jail after trying to set a car on fire with her son inside on Tuesday. Monroe County police received a call from a 50-year-old Frenchtown Township man saying that his wife may have harmed their 11-year-old son.

