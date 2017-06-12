Michigan woman molested on Delta flight files lawsuit
A Detroit-area woman is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming it could have prevented a man from molesting her on a flight from South Carolina in 2016. Christopher Finkley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was sentenced in March to a week in jail after pleading guilty to simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|events
|6 hr
|Waboom_
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|16 hr
|Mbviz
|27
|Resort Help, Please!
|21 hr
|ANAN96
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC