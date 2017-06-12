Michigan woman molested on Delta flig...

Michigan woman molested on Delta flight files lawsuit

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A Detroit-area woman is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming it could have prevented a man from molesting her on a flight from South Carolina in 2016. Christopher Finkley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was sentenced in March to a week in jail after pleading guilty to simple assault, a misdemeanor.

