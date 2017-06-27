Man resuscitated following reported d...

Man resuscitated following reported drowning at resort pool

9 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

A man who was the victim in a reported drowning incident at a Myrtle Beach Resort pool Tuesday was resuscitated by rescue crews before being admitted to a local hospital for further care, officials said. Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said Wednesday that thanks to the quick actions of those at the resort who swiftly alerted rescuers, the man was able to be successfully resuscitated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

