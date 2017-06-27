Man resuscitated following reported drowning at resort pool
A man who was the victim in a reported drowning incident at a Myrtle Beach Resort pool Tuesday was resuscitated by rescue crews before being admitted to a local hospital for further care, officials said. Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said Wednesday that thanks to the quick actions of those at the resort who swiftly alerted rescuers, the man was able to be successfully resuscitated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|17 hr
|Beach Patrol
|34
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Big B
|19
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Tue
|Big B
|12
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Jun 18
|Lynn
|43
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC