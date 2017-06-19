Man arrested, woman found safe in Myrtle Beach after search of Waccamaw River

HORRY COUNTY, SC A woman who was believed to have fallen off the bridge on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee was located safely in Myrtle Beach, and was never with the man who claimed she was his girlfriend, according to an update from Conway Police. Emergency responders conducted a search of the Waccamaw River overnight after reports came in of a woman falling off the bridge on U.S. 501 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.

