Local highland games to move to North...

Local highland games to move to North Myrtle Beach in 2018

16 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The local highland games will move to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex in 2018. According to a press release from the city of North Myrtle Beach, the Third Annual Saltwater Highland Games, formerly the Myrtle Beach Highland Games, will be held at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex from March 23 through March 25, 2018.

