Junior golf tees on the Grand Strand

Junior golf tees on the Grand Strand

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Myrtle Beach, S.C . - Founders Group International now has junior tees at five of its courses and kids ages 16 and under can play free, making a family golf outing the perfect addition to a Myrtle Beach vacation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed 57 min junkiescum 1
two girls fall from hotel 3 hr Just Curious 9
ocean blvd shooting 3 hr East Coast Riders 35
people from ohio (Sep '16) Tue Big B 19
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Tue Big B 12
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jun 23 Moose Knuckle 39
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,335 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC