JROTC colonel at Socastee High charged with inappropriate contact with student
HORRY COUNTY, SC A colonel for the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Socastee High School was arrested Monday for alleged actions toward a student. According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Andrew Ray Kiracofe, 67, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with second-degree assault and battery.
