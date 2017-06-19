Is it time for fast-growing Myrtle Be...

Is it time for fast-growing Myrtle Beach area community to become a town?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Construction continues in Carolina Forest, in the Indigo Bay neighborhood, one of the largest developments in Horry County on Wednesday June 15, 2017. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff Carolina Forest continues to grow, making it one of the largest developments in Horry County, Wednesday June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 13 hr Kevin Shoemaker 28
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Fri Moose Knuckle 39
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
people from ohio (Sep '16) Jun 19 Brice N Livingston 18
Resort Help, Please! Jun 19 Ohioan 3
Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10) Jun 18 Lynn 43
events Jun 13 Waboom_ 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC