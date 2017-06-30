Interim Police Chief Prock to be swor...

Interim Police Chief Prock to be sworn in as permanent Myrtle Beach Police Chief Monday

Interim Police Chief Amy Prock speaking at a specially-called City Council meeting earlier this month after a spate of violence in Myrtle Beach. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Amy Prock, the Interim Police Chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, will be sworn in as the permanent Chief of Police on Monday.

