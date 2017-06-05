House fire in Surfside
Veterans were met by a grateful group of community residents at the 16th green of the Long Bay Club during the Veterans Golf Classic. Community members provided t-shirts, golf towels, hotdogs, baked goods and beverage as they thanked 120 golfers for their military service.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Good friend
|144
|Mental health care
|Wed
|Newby
|1
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|Wed
|saltwater baby
|20
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Jun 4
|Op y
|3
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|SIN
|4
|Sharks
|Jun 1
|JAWS2017
|2
