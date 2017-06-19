Horry County Schools security will be...

Horry County Schools security will be in private hands

10 hrs ago Read more: Horry Independent

Public middle and high schools in Horry County will be protected by private, armed security guards instead of Horry County Police School Resource Officers when school starts in the fall. The Horry County Board of Education voted unanimously with three absent members to approve a contract for $550,000 instead of the $1.65 million contract that Horry County Council had offered to continue providing Horry County Police Department personnel.

Read more at Horry Independent.

