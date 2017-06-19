Horry County offers to help Myrtle Beach police with boulevard violence
The outbreak of shootings within the past week in Myrtle Beach has gained widespread attention and has plenty of citizens and tourists alike on edge. At a special Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus gave his thoughts on the shootings before addressing the council and offering the county's assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|15 hr
|Skies
|19
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Tue
|maisondrive
|38
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Tue
|Luther
|63
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 19
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Jun 18
|Lynn
|43
|events
|Jun 13
|Waboom_
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC