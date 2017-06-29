Horry County is growing. The number of doctors isna t
According to a South Carolina Office for Healthcare Workforce study completed in 2016, there were 24.9 physicians for every 10,000 people in South Carolina. In Horry County, there were 19. The sheer number of people is growing faster than the physicians moving into the community and faster than we can recruit physicians.
