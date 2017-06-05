Home in Awendaw goes up in flames
Fire destroyed a home in Awendaw Wednesday morning. Officials with the Awendaw Fire Department say the fire on James Weston Road was called in shortly after 10 a.m. Awendaw Fire Battalion Chief Michael Bowers said when units arrived the home was engulfed in flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health care
|23 hr
|Newby
|1
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|Wed
|saltwater baby
|20
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Jun 4
|Op y
|3
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|SIN
|4
|Sharks
|Jun 1
|JAWS2017
|2
|Rebecca McClelland
|Jun 1
|RMcClelland
|53
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC