Herea s where to get free specialty glasses to watch the total eclipse in August
On August 21, Americans will see the first total solar eclipse to cover parts of the contiguous United States since 1979. Myrtle Beach will see almost a full eclipse and Georgetown County will see a total eclipse according to a NASA map.
