He ran 2,727 miles across the country. It took him 135 days.
Marshall Hardee of Conway runs U.S. 501 in the rain to complete the last leg of a coast to coast journey that began in Oceanside, CA and ended at Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach. Hardee, age 22, ran 2,727 miles from in 135 days pushing camping gear in a cart and sleeping on the roadside.
