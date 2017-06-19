He ran 2,727 miles across the country...

He ran 2,727 miles across the country. It took him 135 days.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Marshall Hardee of Conway runs U.S. 501 in the rain to complete the last leg of a coast to coast journey that began in Oceanside, CA and ended at Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach. Hardee, age 22, ran 2,727 miles from in 135 days pushing camping gear in a cart and sleeping on the roadside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) 1 hr Moose Knuckle 39
ocean blvd shooting 2 hr John 23
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
people from ohio (Sep '16) Jun 19 Brice N Livingston 18
Resort Help, Please! Jun 19 Ohioan 3
Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10) Jun 18 Lynn 43
events Jun 13 Waboom_ 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at June 23 at 4:32AM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC