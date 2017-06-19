Gun accidentally goes off at Coastal Grand restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, SC A gun was accidentally discharged at the Cracker Barrel at the Coastal Grand Mall Thursday. WMBF News partner MyHorryNews reports that a man was eating his lunch with his family in the restaurant's back dining room when a small revolver fell out of his pants pocket and went off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
