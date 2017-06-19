Gov. McMaster addresses recent crime ...

Gov. McMaster addresses recent crime in Myrtle Beach

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so. A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 10 hr John 21
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jun 20 maisondrive 38
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
people from ohio (Sep '16) Jun 19 Brice N Livingston 18
Resort Help, Please! Jun 19 Ohioan 3
Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10) Jun 18 Lynn 43
events Jun 13 Waboom_ 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at June 23 at 4:32AM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC