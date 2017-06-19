Gov. Henry McMater asks SLED to keep Myrtle Beach 'safe' as city leaders meet on seaside shootings
With millions on social media bearing witness to gun violence in Myrtle Beach, city and state leaders moved Monday to consider tightening security in its popular tourist district. Seven people were hurt in three reports of weekend gunfire on Ocean Boulevard, and another was shot outside a busy mall, police said.
