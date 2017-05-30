Gov. Henry McMaster speaking how SC is preparing for hurricane season

Enter to win a VIP package to the Pelicans game on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday June 23-25, including two tickets, food discounts, and the chance to get your picture taken with the Cubs' World Series trophy! Horry County police arrested a wanted Tabor City man in a Loris motel on Tuesday, May 23, according to WMBF News' partner, My Horry News. Construction on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lake Drive in Myrtle Beach was delayed by the lack of equipment to complete the storm-drainage phase of the work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.