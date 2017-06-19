Glock-toting suspect thanked victim after he gave him cash in downtown robbery
A 28-year-old man told police he was robbed at gunpoint while walking in the area near First Avenue and Chester Street late Thursday afternoon. Myrtle Beach police were called about 5:30 p.m. to the area of Fifth Avenue South where the victim told officers he was approached by three men while walking in the area between Chester Street and First and Second Avenues South, according to a report.
