Federal permits granted for construction of Interstate 73 for Myrtle Beach
A long-awaited hurdle appears to have been cleared with the approval of federal construction permits to begin work on an interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with northern Michigan. But Myrtle Beach area officials still need to raise the money necessary to build the long-discussed Interstate 73 before construction can begin.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|8 hr
|freddy
|15
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|9 hr
|maisondrive
|38
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|13 hr
|Luther
|63
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|Mon
|Ohioan
|3
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
