Familya s dog hid under a couch as the fire drew closer, but firefighters were on the way
What was damaged in the fire could be repaired, Andrew Lee said as he stood at the edge of his Surfside Beach yard Thursday morning. "Everybody got out fine, and that's the only thing important," said Lee who was relieved when his dog Lilly was rescued by a firefighter after being discovered hidden underneath a couch in the home.
