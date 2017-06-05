Eight months later, Hurricane Matthew...

Eight months later, Hurricane Matthew still having ripple effect on area piers, businesses

Eight months after Hurricane Matthew, some local piers and the businesses that rely on them are still struggling to recover. The most obvious examples - the Springmaid Pier at at 3200 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach and the Surfside Pier at 11 S. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach - remain in particular disrepair after Matthew ripped off the end of each wooden structure.

