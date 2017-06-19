Deputies investigate armed robbery at...

Deputies investigate armed robbery at Darlington County gas station

14 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC The Darlington County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday morning. Lieutenant Robby Kilgo said it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Cruizers gas station at the corner of South Charleston and McIver roads.

