Credit card snatched from locked hote...

Credit card snatched from locked hotel room used in spending spree at souvenir shops

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A man staying at the Landmark Resort told police his wallet was taken from his locked hotel room and a check with his bank revealed his credit card had been used at three different stores in Myrtle Beach. The thief had racked up a total of more than $334 on the man's Navy Federal credit card within a span of three hours Sunday, according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 5 hr Not-so-nice-am-i 11
ocean blvd shooting Sun hummmm 30
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jun 23 Moose Knuckle 39
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
people from ohio (Sep '16) Jun 19 Brice N Livingston 18
Resort Help, Please! Jun 19 Ohioan 3
Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10) Jun 18 Lynn 43
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,080 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC