Credit card snatched from locked hotel room used in spending spree at souvenir shops
A man staying at the Landmark Resort told police his wallet was taken from his locked hotel room and a check with his bank revealed his credit card had been used at three different stores in Myrtle Beach. The thief had racked up a total of more than $334 on the man's Navy Federal credit card within a span of three hours Sunday, according to a police report.
