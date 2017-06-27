Coroner investigating fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.
Not only are boiled peanuts - also known as goober peas and groundnuts - the official state snack, they play a role in South Carolina's folk and cultural history. Not only are boiled peanuts - also known as goober peas and groundnuts - the official state snack, they play a role in South Carolina's folk and cultural history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|13 hr
|Trump Voter
|31
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Big B
|19
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|17 hr
|Big B
|12
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Jun 18
|Lynn
|43
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC