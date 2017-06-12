Coroner: Drugs not found in systems of two teenage girls who died...

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Toxicology reports for two teenage girls who died in April after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach reveal there were no unlawful narcotics in their systems, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. Edge added caffeine was found in their system and the cause of death was excessive trauma sustained from falling from a building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.