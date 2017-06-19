Cops: Myrtle Beach-bound teens had pot, cocaine, liquor, 50 liters of beer and $3,600

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a carload of Virginia teens in Bladen County Saturday for speeding, but that turned out to be the least of their troubles. The teens were headed to Myrtle Beach - with 3.3 ounces of marijuana, 2.6 grams of cocaine, 18 liters of liquor, 50 liters of beer, drug paraphernalia and $3,600 in cash, according to Sheriff James A. McVicker of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

