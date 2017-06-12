Continuance granted in case of Grand Strand man accused of planning...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC A motion asking for a continuance in the case of the man accused of purchasing a gun and planning to use it to commit an attack "in the spirit of Dylann Roof" has been granted. According to the order filed May 30, the federal case of Benjamin McDowell has been pushed to the next term of the U.S. District Court in Florence, which is July 27. McDowell's attorney, William Nettles, stated in his motion that counsel needs additional time to complete discovery review and secure mental health treatment records for the defendant, who was arrested in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|events
|11 hr
|Waboom_
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|20 hr
|Mbviz
|27
|Resort Help, Please!
|Tue
|ANAN96
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC