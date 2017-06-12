Continuance granted in case of Grand ...

Continuance granted in case of Grand Strand man accused of planning...

MYRTLE BEACH, SC A motion asking for a continuance in the case of the man accused of purchasing a gun and planning to use it to commit an attack "in the spirit of Dylann Roof" has been granted. According to the order filed May 30, the federal case of Benjamin McDowell has been pushed to the next term of the U.S. District Court in Florence, which is July 27. McDowell's attorney, William Nettles, stated in his motion that counsel needs additional time to complete discovery review and secure mental health treatment records for the defendant, who was arrested in February.

