Coastal Carolina University students paint mural in North Myrtle Beach
Coastal Carolina University students Toni Smith , Devann Donovan and Emily Beekman work on a mural on the side of the Grand Strand Masonic Lodge in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The work was designed by Cat Taylor, who is a lecturer at Coastal Carolina University, and the students painting the mural are part of his Arts 499 mural painting class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|1 hr
|Obamacare
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|maisondrive
|38
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|18 hr
|Luther
|63
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|Mon
|Ohioan
|3
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC