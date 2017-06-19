Coastal Carolina University students paint mural in North Myrtle Beach

Coastal Carolina University students Toni Smith , Devann Donovan and Emily Beekman work on a mural on the side of the Grand Strand Masonic Lodge in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The work was designed by Cat Taylor, who is a lecturer at Coastal Carolina University, and the students painting the mural are part of his Arts 499 mural painting class.

