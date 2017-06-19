Clergy Action Team responds to weekend violence in Myrtle Beach
Clergy Action Team coming together with local faith leaders to discuss weekend violence and how to put an end to it. MYRTLE BEACH, SC A few days after shots rang out in five shootings in Myrtle Beach, the Clergy Action Team came together to stand up and say it's time to be proactive and not reactive.
