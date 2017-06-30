City of Myrtle Beach aims to preserve...

City of Myrtle Beach aims to preserve history of Charlie's Place...

Crews with the City of Myrtle Beach performed an archaeological dig on the former site of Charlie's Place on Carver Street with the goal of preserving the illustrious history of the establishment. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Crews with the City of Myrtle Beach performed an archaeological dig on the former site of Charlie's Place on Carver Street with the goal of preserving the illustrious history of the establishment.

