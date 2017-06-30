City of Myrtle Beach aims to preserve history of Charlie's Place...
Crews with the City of Myrtle Beach performed an archaeological dig on the former site of Charlie's Place on Carver Street with the goal of preserving the illustrious history of the establishment. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Crews with the City of Myrtle Beach performed an archaeological dig on the former site of Charlie's Place on Carver Street with the goal of preserving the illustrious history of the establishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|LocalDudeJoe
|28
|Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|Ben
|3
|ocean blvd shooting
|15 hr
|Tigermk6
|36
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|18 hr
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|13
|two girls fall from hotel
|Thu
|Sweetthang
|10
|Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed
|Thu
|junkiescum
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|Big B
|19
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC