City council to hold special meeting Tuesday after 4 weekend shootings in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach City Council is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in response to the "recent criminal behavior" in the city. Citizens are invited to attend and participate in the meeting, which will take place at the Council Chamber of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 N Oak Street.

