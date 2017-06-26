Cast members of reality show 'Wahlburgers' stop by Broadway at the Beach eatery
Bob Wahlberg, left, and Brandon Wahlberg, right, stopped by the local restaurant at Broadway at the Beach over the weekend. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Diners at the Wahlburgers location at Broadway at the Beach had the chance to get up close and personal with two of the stars of the reality show centered around the Massachusetts-based burger chain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|1 hr
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|11
|ocean blvd shooting
|Sun
|hummmm
|30
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 19
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Jun 18
|Lynn
|43
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC