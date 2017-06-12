Behind the scenes with TSA at Myrtle Beach International Airport
TSA goes behind the scenes at Myrtle Beach International Airport to explain what can trigger a hand search of luggage. Firefighters from across the state suited up in turnout gear to participate in Hands-On Training at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department's training grounds Wednesday, on the third day of the SC Fire-Rescue Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Mike
|16
|Resort Help, Please!
|18 hr
|Big B
|2
|events
|Jun 13
|Waboom_
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC