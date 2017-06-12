Behind-the-scenes of what triggers TS...

Behind-the-scenes of what triggers TSA luggage inspections in Myrtle Beach

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Giant sandals, sun tan lotion, and leftover fried chicken crammed into a suitcase triggered searches Friday of several pieces of checked luggage at Myrtle Beach International Airport. Pretty standard stuff, except for maybe the fried chicken, says Mark J. Howell, regional spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people from ohio (Sep '16) 19 hr Mike 16
Resort Help, Please! 19 hr Big B 2
events Jun 13 Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC