Behind-the-scenes of what triggers TSA luggage inspections in Myrtle Beach
Giant sandals, sun tan lotion, and leftover fried chicken crammed into a suitcase triggered searches Friday of several pieces of checked luggage at Myrtle Beach International Airport. Pretty standard stuff, except for maybe the fried chicken, says Mark J. Howell, regional spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|Mike
|16
|Resort Help, Please!
|19 hr
|Big B
|2
|events
|Jun 13
|Waboom_
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC