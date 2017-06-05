Beach parking advocates give NMB a pass on plan to charge for some lots
North Myrtle Beach is pursuing a plan to give residents free beach parking at metered lots, but unlike the ocean-front parking scheme recently enacted by neighboring Myrtle Beach, this deal isn't drawing criticism or threats of boycotts from county residents. North Myrtle Beach officials say their parking strategy is different from the controversial plan enacted last summer by Myrtle Beach, because only a small percentage of all beach parking will require the $1 hourly charge for non-residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health care
|13 hr
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Thu
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Thu
|Mario Mora
|62
|Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Good friend
|144
|Mental health care
|Jun 7
|Newby
|1
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|Jun 7
|saltwater baby
|20
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Jun 4
|Op y
|3
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC