Beach parking advocates give NMB a pass on plan to charge for some lots

North Myrtle Beach is pursuing a plan to give residents free beach parking at metered lots, but unlike the ocean-front parking scheme recently enacted by neighboring Myrtle Beach, this deal isn't drawing criticism or threats of boycotts from county residents. North Myrtle Beach officials say their parking strategy is different from the controversial plan enacted last summer by Myrtle Beach, because only a small percentage of all beach parking will require the $1 hourly charge for non-residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.