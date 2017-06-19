Barricades go up on Ocean Boulevard i...

Barricades go up on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Myrtle Beach public works began placing barricades along Ocean Boulevard Thursday morning after six shootings in three days last weekend. One of those incidents, which sent six to the hospital, was viewed by more than 4 million people after a visitor broadcast it on Facebook live.

