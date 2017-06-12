Attorney: Conway High football coach ...

Attorney: Conway High football coach arrested for protecting students

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Horry Independent

The attorney representing longtime Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan says he's stunned that a teacher can be arrested for protecting students. "I'm just dumbfounded by this," Tommy Brittain said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
events Tue Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Tue Mbviz 27
Resort Help, Please! Tue ANAN96 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC