Argument leads to stabbing outside Little River bar; man arrested
LITTLE RIVER, SC A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing outside the Swing Bridge Saloon in Little River. According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to the bar on Sea Mountain Highway at 1:30 a.m. for a stabbing call and found the victim on a bench holding towels on his bleeding stomach.
