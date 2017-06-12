Andrews man sentenced to 30 years in ...

Andrews man sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with 2014 Myrtle Beach shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC An Andrews man was convicted by an Horry County jury on charges connected to a 2014 deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach. According to a news release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Antwuan Nelson, 29, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after two hours of deliberation Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people from ohio (Sep '16) 8 hr Mike 16
Resort Help, Please! 9 hr Big B 2
events Jun 13 Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC