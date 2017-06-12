Andrews man sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with 2014 Myrtle Beach shooting death
CONWAY, SC An Andrews man was convicted by an Horry County jury on charges connected to a 2014 deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach. According to a news release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Antwuan Nelson, 29, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after two hours of deliberation Thursday.
