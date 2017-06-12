Andrews man sentenced to 30 years for Myrtle Beach shooting death
An Andrews man was convicted by an Horry County jury on Thursday in connection to charges from a 2014 fatal shooting death in Myrtle Beach. Antwuan Levon Nelson, 29, was convicted of manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, and was sentenced Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman sentenced Nelson to 25 years on the manslaughter charge and five years on the weapon charge.
