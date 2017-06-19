a Multiple gun shots, all caught on videoa : 7 injured after Myrtle Beach shooting

a Multiple gun shots, all caught on v...

17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Seven people were injured in a shooting in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on June 18, after someone began shooting during a crowded street fight, according to police. At least seven people were injured early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach after someone began shooting during a crowded street fight, police said.

