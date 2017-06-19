a Multiple gun shots, all caught on videoa : 7 injured after Myrtle Beach shooting
Seven people were injured in a shooting in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on June 18, after someone began shooting during a crowded street fight, according to police. At least seven people were injured early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach after someone began shooting during a crowded street fight, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|2 hr
|Love White Sand
|13
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|22 hr
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Lynn
|43
|events
|Jun 13
|Waboom_
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC