a Aqua Park,a Hipster beach water slide open for summer | Best Bets

Try walking on water at the newly opened "Aqua Park," spanning an acre at Shark Wake Park, at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway - for individuals ages 7 and older, at least 45 inches tall, and good swimmers - with capacity for 120 people per hour. Reservations and other park options at 843-399-9253 or sharkwakepark.com/aqua-park.

