70s-themed donut shop coming to Myrtle Beach

Doughnut lovers in Myrtle Beach will soon have a whole new option to get their fill of the sweet treat. Pittsburgh-based Peace, Love and Little Donuts will bring its 1970s-inspired doughnut shop to 3020 Nevers St. beside Orvis, across from Valor Park at The Market Common the first week in August according to a press release.

