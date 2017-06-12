70s-themed donut shop coming to Myrtle Beach
Doughnut lovers in Myrtle Beach will soon have a whole new option to get their fill of the sweet treat. Pittsburgh-based Peace, Love and Little Donuts will bring its 1970s-inspired doughnut shop to 3020 Nevers St. beside Orvis, across from Valor Park at The Market Common the first week in August according to a press release.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resort Help, Please!
|3 hr
|ANAN96
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|19 hr
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
|Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Good friend
|144
|Mental health care
|Jun 7
|Newby
|1
