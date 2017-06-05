7-foot alligator shows up at front do...

7-foot alligator shows up at front door ... and knocks ... twice

Yet again, a South Carolina family is reporting that an alligator showed up on their porch, only this time it knocked on the door. It happened Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, and Mandy Johnson-Plucinski told TV station WMBF that she and her 14-year-old son were getting ready for bed when they heard the knock.

